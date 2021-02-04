Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 465 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

NASDAQ WING opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

