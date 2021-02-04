Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,500 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $250.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.