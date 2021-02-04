Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

