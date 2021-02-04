Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,067.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $961.65 and its 200 day moving average is $912.15. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,092.80.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total transaction of $9,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $45,695,195 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $909.27.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.