Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

KKPNY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 160,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.31.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.