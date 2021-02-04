KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,635. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

