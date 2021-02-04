Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Knoll stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 209,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Knoll has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $777.86 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,052,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,706 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

