Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,454.74 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $19,454.74 and approximately $126.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

