Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0302

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $21,832.29 and approximately $76.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

