KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.10. 34,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.