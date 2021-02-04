KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.85. 43,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.81. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

