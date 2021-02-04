Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

