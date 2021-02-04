Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

