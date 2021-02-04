Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.42.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

