Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading 20.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s share price traded up 20.6% during trading on Wednesday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kintara Therapeutics traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 1,030,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 880,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

