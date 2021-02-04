Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) – Analysts at Dawson James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kintara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Dawson James also issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Aegis increased their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

KTRA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 3,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

