Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of K opened at C$9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.71.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

