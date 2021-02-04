Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells $198,547.20 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

