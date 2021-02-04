Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 15,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $560.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.