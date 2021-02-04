KeyCorp Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $405.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $380.15 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

