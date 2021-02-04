KeyCorp Boosts Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $22.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.30 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 11.4% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 460,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,139 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 33.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,973,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.