Key Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 1,000 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

