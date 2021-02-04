Key Financial Inc Makes New $34,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

