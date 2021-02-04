Key Financial Inc Makes New $31,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $202.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $211.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.