Kevin Rubin Sells 5,950 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Rubin sold 2,250 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $258,750.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -476.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after buying an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Alteryx by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after buying an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

