Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 9.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

