Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 9,775.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

