Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,230 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Under Armour by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.