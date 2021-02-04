Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $382,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

