Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,653 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

