Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,110 Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 8,516.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 143.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

