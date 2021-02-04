Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $140.00 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

