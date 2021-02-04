Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €129.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.70 ($140.82).

WCH stock opened at €129.40 ($152.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -10.02. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €118.52 and its 200 day moving average is €95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

