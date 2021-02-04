Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.54, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

