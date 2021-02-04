Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.01 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.