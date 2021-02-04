Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $136.43 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,221,253 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

