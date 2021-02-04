KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $810.00

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 762.76 ($9.97), with a volume of 700057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.20 ($9.74).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 565.63 ($7.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.70.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

