Kanawha Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $1,583,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 418.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

