Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

AFL stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

