Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.24.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

