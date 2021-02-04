Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,094 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PSX opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

