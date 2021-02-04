Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

