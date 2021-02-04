Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.08. The stock had a trading volume of 636,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.15.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

