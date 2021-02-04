Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,498 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

