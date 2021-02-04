Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,270 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $90.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

