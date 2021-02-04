JUST (JST) Price Up 9.8% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. JUST has a market capitalization of $77.32 million and approximately $146.29 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.