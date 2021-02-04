Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of JGHHY stock remained flat at $$9.39 during trading hours on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.

