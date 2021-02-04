JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $544,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.