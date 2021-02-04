JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,630” Price Target for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,159 ($54.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,365.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,551.01. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £109.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.36%.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

