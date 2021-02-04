JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPM stock opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $411.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

